Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Noorani Chehra, says ‘A fun ride comes to an end’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up his upcoming film Noorani Chehra. Nawaz took to Instagram and shared photos from the wrap-up party of the movie. He also penned a heartfelt note for the cast and crew.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra. It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatre.”

Noorani Chehra also stars Nupur Sanon, Sonnalli Seygall, Jassie Gill, Aasif Khan, Lillete Dubey, Dolly Ahluwalia, Zakir Hussain, Shagufta Ali and Ram Naresh Diwakar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen travelling in a Mumbai local train. Pictures and videos from the train ride went viral. In one of the videos, Nawaz is seen waiting at the railway station platform and then taking a train. Later at an event, when the actor was asked if people were able to recognise him, he told ABP, “I wore a safa and a mask.” The actor added, “Aajkal easy ho gaya hai mask ke wajah se (It has become easy because of the mask these days).”

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen next in Heropanti 2, along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He also has Kangana Ranaut’s production venture Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.