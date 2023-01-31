Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Zainab under constant surveillance in his house, says lawyer: ‘No food, no bed, and no bathroom…’

The case involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife Zainab Siddiqui (also known as Aaliya) and the actor’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui has taken yet another turn. After Mehrunisa alleged that Zainab had trespassed on their property, she filed a case against her for the same.

However, Zainab said that she had been mistreated by her mother-in-law during the incident, and that allegations against her are not true. Now Zainab’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has stated that Zainab is being mistreated in the household and denied basic rights, like bathroom, and a bed. The advocate mentioned that Zainab and her minor children are being kept under surveillance in the Siddiqui household.

“Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset. Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and the failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer ever came to protect my client’s rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers. Not only her relationship with Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet the police officer did not act on the written complaint given by my client under Section 509 of IPC,” the lawyer said in a statement.

No police officer came forward to protect my clients’ rights. Instead, security guards of @Nawazuddin_S had the audacity to try to restrain my client from signing Court papers for Domestic Violence & for quashing of FIR This “jungle raj” will stop. I HAVE FULL FAITH IN COURTS https://t.co/SvAb8SanT0 pic.twitter.com/VUpngdNzkG — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 29, 2023

Adding that Zainab is undergoing unnecessary invasion of her privacy, the statement read, “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children. To add to all of this, they even ensured that I do not obtain any signatures of my client to file appropriate court cases against Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, me and my team managed to obtain signatures of my client for the court cases.”

The advocate also shared a video as proof, and tweeted, “No police officer came forward to protect my client’s rights. Instead, security guards of @Nawazuddin_S had the audacity to try to restrain my client from signing Court papers for Domestic Violence & for quashing of FIR. This ‘jungle raj’ will stop.”

Earlier, Zainab had responded to the trespassing allegations on her social media handle, writing, “Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way.”

No arrests have been made in the case, but the police think that the incident may be the fallout of a property dispute between the actor, his wife, and his mother.

As per a news report by The Indian Express, the couple had separated in 2011 and Aaliya aka Zainab has been living separately with their children. On Sunday, she came to their residence when the actor was not at home. “His 75-year-old mother, who was at home, has lodged a complaint with the Versova police following which a case of trespassing has been registered,” Senior Inspector Siraj Inamdar said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife Zainab had previously alleged that she is a victim of domestic violence, which’s why she wanted a separation. However, a couple of years ago, Zainab went back on her decision to divorce the actor.