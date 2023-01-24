scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reacts to FIR filed against her by his mother: ‘Shocking… will I ever get justice?’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife was charged for assault and trespassing on the complaint of his mother. She was summoned for questioning. However, no arrest was made.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife Nawazuddin wifeActor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aliya. (File Photo)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife reacts to FIR filed against her by his mother: 'Shocking… will I ever get justice?'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui took to social media to react to the FIR filed against her by the actor’s mother. Aaliya was booked for allegedly trespassing on his property and voluntarily causing hurt on the complaint of Nawaz’s mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui. Calling the incident ‘shocking’, she shared  a photocopy of the FIR on social media.

Aaliya, who is also known as Zainab, wrote on Instagram, “Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way.”

As per a Versova police official, the FIR was registered against Aaliya aka Zainab for allegedly trespassing on her husband’s property and voluntarily causing hurt. “The complainant Mehrunisa Siddiqui, who is the actor’s mother, has alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument. Zainab has been questioned in the case,” he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and other offences has been registered against Zainab Siddiqui, he said. However, no arrest has been made in the case and a probe is underway. Police sources, meanwhile, added the incident may be the fallout of a property dispute between the actor, his wife, and his mother.

As per a news report by The Indian Express, the couple had separated in 2011 and Aaliya has been living separately with their children. On Sunday, she came to their residence when the actor was not at home. “His 75-year-old mother, who was at home, has lodged a complaint with the Versova police following which a case of trespassing has been registered,” Senior Inspector Siraj Inamdar said.

As readers would know, Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife had alleged that she is a victim of domestic violence, the prime reason for her demand for separation. She also said that Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui had raised his hand on her. However, in 2021, she went back on her decision to divorce Nawazuddin.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 09:04 IST
