Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia Siddiqui sends him legal notice, wants to ‘end the marriage’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia Siddiqui has sent him a legal notice and wants to “end the marriage.”

When indianexpress.com got in touch with Aalia, she confirmed sending a legal notice to the actor seeking divorce. She said, “I have sent him a legal notice, but he has not replied.”

On being asked what were the issues that led to her taking this step, Aalia Siddiqui said, “I won’t be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years. And now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage. I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarpur, and he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now.”

Aaliya’s advocate Abhay Sahai of B. C. Dasgupta & Co, in a video statement, said, “We have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent by our client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on 7th of May 2020. Due to unprecedented covid times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. The notice has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as the family members.”

We at indianexpress.com tried getting in touch with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and are awaiting a response.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aalia Siddiqui have two children, a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

