Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia accuses his family of ‘mental and physical torture’

Aalia Siddiqui has accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family of physical and mental torture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aalia Siddiqui has accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family of physical and mental torture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia Siddiqui recently sent the actor a legal notice to “end the marriage”. Now, Aalia has revealed why she is seeking a divorce.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Aalia said, “Problems (in the marriage) had begun long before, but I wasn’t bringing them forward. I was trying to solve these issues, waiting for them to get better. I finally had to take this decision.”

Aalia Siddiqui has accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family of physical and mental torture. She told the publication, “Nawaz had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. But his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me.”

“I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason. It’s a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It’s a pattern in his family. You conceal a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love,” she added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is presently under home quarantine in Budhana with his family. The actor left for his home town to celebrate Eid. Aalia had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarpur, and he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now.”

