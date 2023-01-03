Nawazuddin Siddiqui vows never to do small roles again: ‘Even if you pay me Rs 25 crore…’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui emerged from playing small roles to leading major films, all on the strength of his talent. He doesn’t hail from a film family, nor does he look like a conventional leading man, but after a series of acclaimed performances, he has carved out his own niche in the Hindi film industry. And now, he doesn’t believe in looking back.

In an interview with The Times of India, Nawaz said that he is ‘done’ playing small roles. “Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga (Even if you pay me Rs 25 crore I won’t do a small role again),” he said. Interestingly, this goes against what the legendary instructor Konstantin Stanislavski once said: “There are no small parts, only small actors.”

The actor said that ‘money and fame’ are by-products of hard work. If an actor puts in the effort, money and fame will follow. “I believe that khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaaye aur aap ke peeche bhaage (I believe in enhancing yourself to a level where money and fame become your servant),” he added.

Nawaz broke out after playing the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2. He has also delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Photograph, Haraamkhor, Manto and Serious Men. The actor has also dabbled in the mainstream, appearing in hit films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Badlapur and Raees.

He was last seen in the critically reviled box office flop Heropanti 2, and has several films including Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra lined up next.