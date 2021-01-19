scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start filming Sangeen in London

Sangeen, directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi. It is produced by Gurjeet Singh.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 19, 2021 12:37:41 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, SangeenNawauddin Siddiqui is reuniting with Elnaaz Nourozi in Sangeen after Sacred Games. (Photo: Nawauddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left for London to commence the shooting of his next film Sangeen.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but… The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon,” he wrote.

Sangeen, directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi.

Gurjeet Singh is producing the project.

Siddiqui and Nourozi have previously worked together on Netflix original series Sacred Games.

