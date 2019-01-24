Thackeray early celeb reviews: Shoojit Sircar, Shatrughan Sinha and others heap praise on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film

The much talked about film Thackeray, featuring ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, is set to release on January 25 clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The biopic has already started receiving positive reviews from celebrities.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar called the film “bold and powerful” and termed Nawazuddin “one of our finest actors.” He wrote on Twitter, “Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977.”

The makers of Thackeray organised a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by Rohit Shetty and Suresh Wadekar among others on Thursday.

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha was all praises for this bilingual biopic and took to his Twitter handle to express his thoughts on the same.

He said Nawazuddin has done complete justice to the role and wrote, “As a tribute to his memory, a film, ‘Thackeray’ a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan’19. I’m told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable as he plays the late.”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also echoed similar sentiments. IANS reported that “Shetty showered praises on actor Nawazuddin after watching his portrayal of late #ShivSena patriarch #BalThackeray in the forthcoming release “#Thackeray”, saying he is an outstanding actor.”

Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles. Amrita will be seen in the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife Meenatai.

The film has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Carnival Motion Pictures.