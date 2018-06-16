Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee to team up for their next project. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee to team up for their next project.

National award-winning actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is all set to make her directorial debut with a Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film. The plotline of the film and other cast members have not yet been revealed yet. It will be jointly produced by Rising Star Entertainment, Eros International, Pankaj Razdaz, and Ravi Walia. The film’s production will start later this year.

Taran Adarsh wrote about the same as he tweeted, “Tannishtha Chatterjee turns director… Her directorial debut to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui… Produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan… Film to go on floors this year.”

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Tannishtha said “Nawaz and I have the most vibrant creative discussions and through so many years of conversations, we thought it is almost an organic culmination that we now tell a story that we would ourselves like to watch”. She said she had a strange experience during her travels to one of the film festivals and when she shared that with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they both decided to bring that experience to screen.

The actor-turned-director Tannishtha Chatterjee is best known for her performance in British film ‘Brick Lane’. The drama was an adaptation of Monica Ali’s best-selling novel of the same name. Her other critically acclaimed roles in Parched and Angry Indian Goddesses were also applauded by the audience. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Manto. The film received a lot of attention at the Cannes Film festival 2018. He is currently working on Ghoomketu, Thackeray, and Genius.

