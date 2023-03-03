Nawazuddin Siddiqui stopped from entering his house to meet ailing mother, his wife Aaliyah says she has been evicted too. Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in a legal tussle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui but it seems like the troubles for the actor are far from over. A video, that is being widely circulated on social media, shows that Nawazuddin was barred from entering his house to meet his ailing mother.

The video appears to be taken from inside the premises and shows the Lunchbox actor at the gate. Everyone surrounding the actor starts saying, “Sir, aapko allowed nahi hai (Sir, you are not allowed),” as he tries to enter the premises.

A man then approaches Nawazuddin and says, “Aisa hai, dekho main tumhare sath kaam karta hun voh baat toh hai lekin filhal yeh ammi ka maamla hai. Voh hain bahut zyada stress mein. Abhi tumhari ex wife bhi aayi thi, bachche bhi aaye the. Bachchon tak toh theek tha ki bachche aa jayein koi dikkat nahi hai. Tumhari ex wife ko mana kar dia, abhi court mein chal raha hai. Toh mere khyal se abhi jitne ammi ki tabiyat theek ho, voh itne stress mein hain toh itne tumhara abhi na aao toh acha hai (I understand that I work with you but this is about Ammi. She is under a lot of stress. Your ex wife just came, kids too. Kids are fine, they can come but your ex-wife was not allowed to enter. The matter is still in court. I think until Ammi is unwell, she is in a lot of stress so it would be better if you don’t come).”

Nawazuddin tries to walk inside the gate saying, “Ammi se toh milne de (Let me at least meet her).” A woman who claims to be the caretaker then says “Sir, main caretaker hun, main nahi allow kar sakti, please sir, request (Sir, I am the caretaker, I can’t allow it, please, it is a request).”

Soon after the video started circulating online, Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas posted another video on Twitter featuring the actor’s wife and kids and wrote in the caption, “Let the kids be. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, you have been pretending to be holier than thou for over a month while insulting people and getting them arrested. And now, this PR stunt of trying to meet the mother… very sad.” The video has Nawaz’s wife claiming that they have been thrown out of the house. She says that she has only Rs 81 with her and no place to stay.

बच्चों को तो बख्श दो।#NawazuddinSiddiqui हफ़्ते भर से महान बनने का ड्रामा कर रहे हो और पीछे से लोगों को अरेस्ट या बेइज्जत कर रहे हो फिर माँ से मिलने का PR Drama …..Very sad pic.twitter.com/CC5VulHLSq — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) March 3, 2023

His wife Aaliya shared the same video and a part of her caption read, “Nawazuddin siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were bruetly left by this man to be on the road.. ”

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Shamas claimed that Nawaz is “greedy.” He said, “Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. Bade laalchi type ke hain…ab dheere dheere logon ko unka roop pata lag raha hai (He wants to show that he is everything. He is quite selfish and people are coming to know of his personality now).”