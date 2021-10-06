Nawazuddin Siddiqui spooks you out in Adbhut teaser, watch

Are you a supernatural thriller fan? Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthary are all set to spook you with their next film titled Adbhut. On Wednesday, the actors shared a teaser that introduced the theme of the film.

The video opens with the voice of Nawazuddin asking Shreya and Rohan Mehra if they are able to see anything. When Shreya says she can’t, he switches on the light and asks the same question. He explains that if you are unable to see something, that doesn’t mean it does not exist. Nawazuddin is at his spookiest best in the trailer as he creates the atmosphere with his dialogue and expressions.

Producer-director Sabbir Khan said he is excited to work on Adbhut. “After Nikamma, this is the second film that will be produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. We always seem to be on the same page when it comes to cinematic experiences and creative direction and we are equally excited about this story that brings together a powerhouse ensemble like Nawazuddin, Diana, Shreya, and Rohan. We hope the film will engage the audiences in a big way,” Khan said in a statement.

The #Adbhut journey begins!

Gear up for one of the most shocking films of 2022 with Sabbir Khan’s #Adbhut, a supernatural thriller, starring @Nawazuddin_S, @DianaPenty, @shreya_dhan13 & @rohanvmehra. This movie is sure to give you chills! #FilmingBegins #AdbhutTheFilm pic.twitter.com/rYqibBE7V2 — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) October 6, 2021

Adbhut also stars Diana Penty, who was last seen in Shiddat. Sharing the teaser, Diana wrote, “#Adbhut is a supernatural thriller that’s sure to give you the chills! Really looking forward…it’s something I’ve never attempted before. Can’t wait.”

Nawazuddin said in a tweet that he is excited to start shooting for the project. “The #ADBHUT journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7,” Nawazuddin tweeted. Shreya expressed she is thrilled to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty and Rohan Mehra. “Gear up for one of the most spooky films of 2022 with @sabbir24x7 directorial #Adbhut, a supernatural thriller. Thrilled to work with @Nawazuddin_S @DianaPenty and @rohanvmehra,” she mentioned via Twitter.



Adbhut, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, will be distributed by Sony Pictures Films India in 2022. The film goes into production in October 2021 in India.