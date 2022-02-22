Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves to plush new bungalow, says ‘Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai..’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recently shifted base to his new plush bungalow in Mumbai, which was in construction for the past three years. The actor was involved in designing the house himself and has named it Nawab in memory of his late father. The bungalow, located at Yari Road, Versova, has seven rooms and two huge dining rooms. It also has a garden on the first floor where the actor plans on growing some plants since he is fond of farming.

Though he now is a part of the bandwagon of Bollywood stars who own big houses in Mumbai, the actor says he had never imagined he will live in a bungalow ever. In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said that this mansion that he owns now is a by-product of all the hard work he has done.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned interior designer for his house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned interior designer for his house.

The Manto star recalled how he used to share a small house with four other people when he first came to Mumbai to become an actor. He shared that the house was so small that when someone would open the door, it would hit someone’s leg. But today, he has a bathroom as big as his house. “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (Today, my personal bathroom is as big as my house),” Nawazuddin shared while adding that he has put his ‘heart and soul’ in this house.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has named his house Nawab. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has named his house Nawab.

Though the 47-year-old star has moved in, he still has to make a few additions to his bungalow. He wants to add black and white posters of legendary actors and filmmakers on one of the walls because, “Aise lagna chahiye ke yeh ek artiste ka ghar hai. (It should look like an artist’s home).”

However, the actor who mostly keeps busy with the shooting of his films realises that he won’t be able to spend a lot of time in his newly-built bungalow. “Main rahunga hi kitna yaha? (How much will I stay here?) As actors, we spend most of our time in our tiny vanity vans. Meri aadhi life jo hai woh vanity vans mein hi guzar gayi hai (I have spent half of my life in vanity vans),” Nawazuddin expressed.