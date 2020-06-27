Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends legal notice to wife Aalia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had replied to Aalia’s divorce notice on May 19. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram) Nawazuddin Siddiqui had replied to Aalia’s divorce notice on May 19. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to wife Aalia, who had sent him a divorce notice on May 6. The actor’s legal notice to his wife states that she has been “engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation” and “slander of character”.

Siddiqui’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh told indianexpress.com that the actor had replied to Aalia’s divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days in accordance with legal procedures.

In recent media interactions, Aaliya has claimed that she was unable to pay her children’s school fees as Nawazuddin had stopped paying her monthly allowance. The actor’s lawyer has rejected these claims in the notice.

Adnan Shaikh said, “All EMIs are still being paid by my client. We have attached payment details and screenshots. A huge sum was sent to Aaliya before the lockdown to make sure that all the children-related expenses are taken care of. Her divorce notice was replied to well in time, but again, she had stated the contrary in order to defame Mr Siddiqui through this well thought slander campaign. Hence, we have asked the actor’s wife to not make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she has recently said.”

About the divorce proceedings, the lawyer said, “Aalia had sent the divorce notice on May 6, we had responded to that notice. Now, we have made our reply with whatever facts we had to give from records. Now it is her turn to take a step. We are taking steps whenever we are hurt legally. We were hurt legally because she was defaming my client. Now, if she doesn’t comply in the number of days that she has to, then we will take a step again and we will definitely report.”

