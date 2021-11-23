Nawazuddin Siddiqui says his statement about quitting OTT ‘was taken out of context’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the International Emmy Awards 2021 on Monday. He was nominated for his performance in Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film Serious Men. While he did not win the award, the actor was one of the three nominees from India, alongside Vir Das for his Netflix special and Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya. In a recent chat with India Today, the actor opened up about his recent remark where it was implied that he does not want to work in OTT projects.

“I am doing a lot of films for OTT. I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition. We get to showcase our talent there for the whole world to see. In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don’t want to do anything that looks like a serial,” the Sacred Games actor said.

This was Nawazuddin’s second Emmy nomination. He was earlier nominated for his performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin said that it is his work that keeps him alive. “I am made for this. That’s why I feel I am an escapist and can’t face real life. When I am shooting, I start feeling as if that world is real. In real life, I am a coward. When I am in my character, I can at least speak the truth through him. In real life, I can’t do that because a lot of things can happen,” he said.

In an earlier statement to Bollywood Hungama, Siddiqui was quoted as saying, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say.” He added, “It’s become ‘dhanda’ for big production houses and actors. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content.”

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru.