Nawazuddin Siddiqui says actors who charge Rs 100 crore as fee harm films: ‘Audiences have updated but our stars haven’t’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opined about how actors should not even talk about box-office collections and ticket sales because he views it as ‘corruption of craft’ and said that it is the producer’s responsibility. The actor also said that it is the film’s budget that makes a movie a hit or flop and also called out actors who charge Rs. 100 crore for a single film.

In an interview with Etimes, Nawazuddin said that the actors who charge Rs. 100 crores per film are the ones who have ended up harming the film. The actor stated that whenever a film’s budget is beyond the limits of viability, it will be a flop. “Actors, directors, storytellers don’t flop. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or flop,” he added.

When asked about what was important for cinema–big budget or big ideas, the actor said that historically money has always chased good ideas and passion. “I could have a trillion dollars but if I don’t have the ability to think of one decent idea, it’s almost a certainty that my trillion dollars will get reduced into pocket change,” he said.

He further said that from the industry’s perspective, if a person has a good script then producers will run behind him with money just to get the script. “We should give more credence to a capable brain and a person who can come up with good ideas,” he stated.

Nawazuddin also opened up about how the ‘star-driven concept’ of the industry is coming to an end. He explained that while the audience was getting updated, none of our stars were. Another reason he pointed out was the ticket prices of the films and said that they are very high. The actor will next be seen in the film Haddi, which is all set to release in 2023.