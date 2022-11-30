scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says actors, not directors, are blamed for film’s failure: ‘A star like Shah Rukh Khan serves so many fans on a platter…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his stellar performances in movies like the Gangs of Wasseypur films, Sacred Games, Raman Raghav 2.0 among more.

srk and nawazNawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about failure of Hindi films. (Photo: Nawaz, Shah Rukh/Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently in New Delhi for an event, opened up about the failure of Hindi films at the box office. The actor said the films might not work, but he always will.

The actor also mentioned how when a film flops, it is never considered the director’s fault, and an actor has to take the blame for a bad movie.

“I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I’m doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that a film doesn’t work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when a film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, ‘Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi,'” he said.

Also Read |Wednesday, where adolescence is the scariest part: Tim Burton’s brilliantly macabre show cuts through teen drama clutter

Nawazuddin then cited the example of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies consecutively tanked at the ticket counter, prompting him to rethink and take a sabbatical. He returns to the big screen next year in January with the actioner Pathaan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

“For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following around the world, comes on board a film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director. If the film still doesn’t work despite all of that then it’s not Shah Rukh Khan’s fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko. This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I’m not really bothered about all these things,” the actor concluded.

“These days most people are busy scrolling their Instagram or Twitter feeds and that’s why this generation doesn’t have much-lived experiences. I can play a thousand characters in my head because I have explored the outside world so much; met so many people in person. But today’s actors don’t have those lived experiences. They might perform phenomenally in their first film, but they won’t be able to excel in their second movie because they don’t have many reference points or any memories. That’s why these kinds of events are extremely important where live storytelling and performances are encouraged. This leaves a very different kind of impact on an artist.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the noir feature Haddi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:22:32 pm
Next Story

Alzheimer’s drug may benefit some patients, new data shows

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close