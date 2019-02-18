Photograph trailer: Nawazuddin and Sanya’s unusual love story will warm your heart

The trailer of Ritesh Batra directorial Photograph, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, is out.

Photograph chronicles the lives of two strangers who meet in Mumbai and connect in ways unexpected. The unusual love story is sure to keep the audience engrossed until the end.

Watch the trailer of Photograph:

According to the makers, Photograph is the story of ‘a struggling street photographer in Mumbai who, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. Subsequently, the pair develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect.’

Photograph was recently lauded at the Berlin Film Festival. The movie was also screened the Sundance Fim Festival.

The film, presented by Amazon Studios in association with The Match Factory, is slated to release in India on March 15.