Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Manto actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui: These days even rubbish films become hit

Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes that his initial days of struggle shaped him as an actor. He will next be seen in Nandita Das' Manto.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 3:19:41 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui photos Nawauddin Siddiqui will be next seen Manto.
Related News

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he prefers getting appreciation from people who are intelligent, educated and experts in the field.

On what he likes better – his films getting featured at Cannes Film Festival or his films breaking the box office, Nawazuddin said, “I prefer when my films are appreciated by intelligent, educated people who are experts in the field. That is what counts the most. These days, even rubbish films go on to becoming a massive hit because there are so many people who just go to watch it without any understanding of the craft.”

“People forget what they have watched once they step out from the theatre, but the movie becomes a hit. Even if just two smart people appreciate my movies, I will be happy.”

The actor is known for his roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Mom, among many others. His next film is Manto.

During an interview, Nawazuddin recalled his journey from working as a stage actor to gaining appreciation at the Cannes Film Festival.

He believes that his initial days of struggle to make his way into Bollywood is what shaped him as an actor.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Watch Now
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement