Fans say Archana Puran Singh resembles Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s drag avatar in Haddi, she calls it ‘a huge compliment’

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film, Haddi revealed his look from the film on Tuesday. In it, the actor was dressed as a femme fatale. He wore a shimmery silver gown and sat gracefully on a sofa. His hair was parted on the side. The audience loved Nawazuddin’s transformation but a certain section of people on social media compared his look to actor Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen on Sony TV’s India’s Laughter Champion.

A few comments on the teaser of Haddi read, “I thought Archanapuran singh sitting, tremendously decked up😂👏👏”, “First I thought she was Archana Puran Singh 😂”, “Why u didn’t tag archana puran singh .. u forgot to tag her …”, “@nawazuddin._siddiqui you are looking like @archanapuransingh.” Many compared Nawazuddin’s look with Archana’s look on The Kapil Sharma Show, of which she is an integral part.

Recently, Archana was asked about her comparisons with Nawazuddin and she took things in her stride. Talking to The Hindustan Times, she tried to figure out what led to people think of her when they looked at Nawazuddin. She said, “It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show.”

The actor also said that she feels “it is a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible.”

Archana Puran Singh has started shooting the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. She recently posted videos from the sets of the show on her social media account. She has been a regular on the show ever since politician-cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu had to leave the show. Talking about being on the show, she had told IANS, “I am in a show which gives me live entertainment every weekend and takes care of my retirement plans in luxury.”