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‘For 10 years I thought I was unlucky, cried on roads’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls surviving on Parle-G
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls years of rejection, self-doubt and hardship, revealing how he felt “unlucky” for a decade, broke down on the streets, and survived on Parle-G during his struggle days.
For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the journey to becoming one of India’s most celebrated performers was anything but easy. He came to Mumbai with just Rs 2,500 in his pocket, took up a job as a watchman to survive, and immersed himself in theatre to hone his craft. Years of rejection, odd jobs and relentless struggle followed before he finally found his footing. It was Gangs of Wasseypur that ultimately gave him the recognition and identity he had long been fighting for.
‘I thought I was unlucky’
Now, in a conversation with Radio Nasha, the actor has opened up about the emotional toll of those years.
He said, “In the beginning, you have a lot of confidence and passion. But gradually, after facing repeated struggles, your confidence starts to fade. You begin to doubt yourself, whether what you learned was wrong, which is why you’re not getting work.”
“I have seen that mental state where I started doubting myself, felt unfit. It feels like bad luck has struck you — like every opportunity slips away just when you’re about to get it. For almost 10 years, I felt like I was manhus (unlucky). Whenever a big opportunity came, it would suddenly slip away,” he added.
‘I cried in the middle of the road’
Nawazuddin revealed how opportunities would come his way, only to slip out at the last moment — often without explanation.
“I would even tell my brother and friends that I had got work in a film. But when the shooting dates arrived, I would be fired — sometimes without even being informed. There were many times when I felt like crying in the middle of the road. And I did cry — while also looking around to make sure no one was watching.”
He also recalled how deeply immersed he was in acting, even during his lowest phase.
“There were moments when I would be walking on the road, rehearsing dialogues aloud, and people would stare at me, wondering if I had gone mad.”
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Surviving on Parle-G biscuits
Speaking about survival, Nawazuddin shared how poverty shaped his daily life.
“I survived on Parle-G biscuits. Whenever I eat Parle-G even today, it takes me back to Delhi — breakfast, lunch, dinner, it was all Parle-G. Even now, if I eat it, it makes me feel like I have nothing. The taste still brings a lot of pain,” he said.
Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, the actor had similarly revealed that he survived for nearly 1–1.5 years on tea and Parle-G, often having it for all three meals due to lack of money.
When Nawazuddin opened up about rejection
The actor has spoken about this phase before as well. In a heartfelt conversation with Raj Shamani, Nawazuddin reflected on the years before 2012, when rejection and uncertainty pushed him to the brink.
“Before 2012, it often happened that I got opportunities and then lost them. I started believing that maybe I wasn’t meant to achieve anything significant in life because whenever I got something, it slipped away. Everyone goes through a point where they feel like giving up — you start thinking maybe it’s fate, maybe it’s bad luck. I used to think the same: ‘Nothing will happen now.’ Then something small would give me hope again. This cycle continued for 7–8 years.”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently occupied with promotions for his upcoming film Main Actor Nahin Hoon, which is slated to release on May 8. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel Tumbbad 2, scheduled to hit theatres on December 3, 2027.
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