‘For 10 years I thought I was unlucky, cried on roads’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls surviving on Parle-G

For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the journey to becoming one of India’s most celebrated performers was anything but easy. He came to Mumbai with just Rs 2,500 in his pocket, took up a job as a watchman to survive, and immersed himself in theatre to hone his craft. Years of rejection, odd jobs and relentless struggle followed before he finally found his footing. It was Gangs of Wasseypur that ultimately gave him the recognition and identity he had long been fighting for.

‘I thought I was unlucky’

Now, in a conversation with Radio Nasha, the actor has opened up about the emotional toll of those years.

He said, “In the beginning, you have a lot of confidence and passion. But gradually, after facing repeated struggles, your confidence starts to fade. You begin to doubt yourself, whether what you learned was wrong, which is why you’re not getting work.”