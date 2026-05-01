‘I became Ashwatthama’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls NSD Holi when bhaang made him believe he was immortal

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), is often celebrated for his slow but steady rise to success. Now that he has earned widespread recognition, the actor recently revisited some of his most memorable—and amusing—days at NSD, including one Holi celebration where he got heavily intoxicated on bhaang and believed he was the immortal Ashwatthama.

Speaking to Radio Nasha Official, Nawazuddin recalled, “There’s a tradition at NSD—on Holi, experts gather to prepare thandai. The first time I had it, they kept pouring it into my mouth, and I just kept drinking. Initially, I felt nothing. After about an hour, they urged me to have more, and I did. That’s when I became Ashwatthama. I started imagining I had a bow and arrow—climbing trees, jumping on walls, and performing nonstop for nearly five hours.”

But the episode didn’t end there. The haze lasted for another three hours, during which he became convinced that stepping outside a drawn circle would ruin his career forever.

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“When I finally got down from the tree after five hours, someone drew a circle around me and warned that if I stepped out, my career would be over. I stood there for three hours, completely convinced. When people asked me to move, I said, ‘Do you want to destroy my career?’ That’s how intense it was,” he shared.

What experts say

Experts note that bhaang, which is derived from cannabis leaves, can have delayed yet intense psychoactive effects when consumed in drinks like thandai. The intoxication can lead to altered perception, heightened imagination, impaired judgment, and in some cases, temporary delusions or exaggerated beliefs, specially when consumed in large quantities without awareness of its potency.

Public health expert Dr Jagadish Hiremath told indianexpress.com, “This can disrupt normal communication between neurons and can produce exaggerated sensory inputs, time distortion, and emotional instability.”

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He further explained that as the brain struggles to interpret these altered signals, individuals may feel a loss of control or experience thoughts disconnected from reality. Higher doses can intensify these effects, leading to fear, confusion, or a sense of “going crazy.”

He further warned, “Recreational preparations of bhang or edibles can be unpredictable in potency. This is why unmonitored use can trigger panic, paranoia, or dissociation.”

When Swanand praised Nawazuddin

Earlier, speaking about Nawazuddin, his NSD batchmate Swanand Kirkire told Aaj Tak, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the brightest actors in our batch. His journey proves that talent does get its due. Writers often find more consistent work in the industry, while actors have to be selective. I’ve seen those days when actors would quietly take on small roles—just to earn, even if they barely appeared on screen.”

This article is for informational purposes only and features a lighthearted personal anecdote shared by the actor. It is not intended to encourage the misuse of substances or to be taken as a literal account of medical or psychological events.