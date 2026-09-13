‘Blank cheques on my table’: Nawazuddin recalls getting 200 scripts after Gangs of Wasseypur 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spent years waiting for substantial roles before Gangs of Wasseypur 2 changed the course of his career. The 2012 Anurag Kashyap film not only made him feel like a star for the first time but also transformed the kind of offers coming his way. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin recalled being flooded with nearly 200 scripts after the movie’s release, with producers even handing him blank cheques and asking him to name his price.

‘I received at least 200 scripts’

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked which film made him feel like a star, the actor instantly said, “Of course, it has to be Gangs of Wasseypur 2.” The actor revealed that he received around 200 scripts after the movie’s release. Producers were even willing to let him decide his remuneration.