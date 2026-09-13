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‘Blank cheques on my table’: Nawazuddin recalls getting 200 scripts after Gangs of Wasseypur 2
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled how Gangs of Wasseypur 2 transformed his career, bringing him nearly 200 scripts and even blank cheques.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui spent years waiting for substantial roles before Gangs of Wasseypur 2 changed the course of his career. The 2012 Anurag Kashyap film not only made him feel like a star for the first time but also transformed the kind of offers coming his way. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin recalled being flooded with nearly 200 scripts after the movie’s release, with producers even handing him blank cheques and asking him to name his price.
‘I received at least 200 scripts’
When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked which film made him feel like a star, the actor instantly said, “Of course, it has to be Gangs of Wasseypur 2.” The actor revealed that he received around 200 scripts after the movie’s release. Producers were even willing to let him decide his remuneration.
Nawazuddin told NDTV, “After the release of Gangs of Wasseypur 2, I received at least 200 scripts. Blank cheques were lying on my table. People would say, ‘Here’s the script, and here’s a blank cheque. Write whatever amount you want and give us whatever dates are available.'”
‘I didn’t pick up a single one of those scripts’
The actor said that despite receiving offers and the freedom to decide his fee, he didn’t rush into his next project. Nawazuddin stated that he rejected those scripts because he didn’t find them compelling enough. “I didn’t pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn’t like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one,” said the actor.
Also Read: ‘For 10 years I thought I was unlucky, cried on roads’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls surviving on Parle-G
‘I could wait another two or three years’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui further explained that he had already spent years waiting for work, and therefore, he was willing to wait longer rather than sign a film in haste. The 52-year-old said, “I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste.”
“By God’s grace, I didn’t have to wait too long, because I soon started getting some really good films,” he concluded.
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