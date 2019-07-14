Nawazuddin Siddiqui to rap in Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s filmmaker brother Shamas Siddiqui recently revealed that the Sacred Games actor is going to turn a rapper for his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. Nawaz will be heard rapping to the song “Swaggy Chudiyan.”

“When I sounded him out, he was a little hesitant, but after some rehearsals with Kumaar and the composer duo, he got into the groove and now is excited to record for his first rap song. Many actors have been singing for their films and considering that the rap is written with Nawaz bhai’s character in mind, we thought it’s best if he sings it himself since it suits his voice well,” said Shamas in a DNA report.

Bole Chudiyan is being produced by Woodpecker Movies. The love story earlier starred Mouni Roy. After Mouni Roy’s exit, Tamannaah Bhatia joined the cast.

Tamannaah said in a statement, “I am looking forward to being a part of this project. The script fits in beautifully with the narrative. This will be the very first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the storyline of the film which is a relevant and prevalent issue that grips society at large even today.”

Apart from Nawazuddin and Tamannaah, Bole Chudiyan will also have filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a cameo. The film is expected to go on floors later this month.