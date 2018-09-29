Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I am surprised how Rajkumar Hirani became such a renowned director

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with Rajkumar Hirani in Munnabhai MBBS. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with Rajkumar Hirani in Munnabhai MBBS.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who featured in a bit role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS, says he never expected the filmmaker to become so “great” all over the world. A few days ago at a masterclass, Hirani said he never thought Nawazuddin would go on to become a huge star.

So, in reaction to that, Nawazuddin has said, “I read the statement which he made about me in the newspaper. I did a very small role in Munna Bhai MBBS which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He used to be a shy person when I worked with him.

“I also feel surprised how he became such a renowned director. I never expected that he would become such a great filmmaker not only India, but all over the world.”

Hirani made his directorial debut with Munna Bhai MBBS, which released in 2003 and after that, he went on to make successful films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

In Munna Bhai MBBS, Nawazuddin featured in a minor role of a thief who pickpockets Sunil Dutt’s character on a railway station and faces the wrath of public on being caught. The Manto actor will next be seen on-screen in Abhijit Panse’s Thackeray and in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.

