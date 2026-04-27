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Racism is Bollywood’s biggest issue, accepts Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘Films written for fair-skinned’
Veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about facing racism in the Bollywood industry. He also mentioned that he has never found anyone more beautiful than the late actress Smita Patil.
Despite his noteworthy versatility in roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often opened up about facing racism in Bollywood. In fact, the actor, who has been a part of the film industry for over 20 years, had even revealed getting rejected from projects because of his complexion. In a recent interview, he got candid about staying confident amid the beauty standards and discrimination in Bollywood. Nawazuddin also mentioned that he has never found anyone more beautiful than the late actress, Smita Patil.
The actor’s comments reflects how inherent colorism has been in Bollywood, with lighter skin often equated with a higher social status. Despite the parallel cinema movement bringing about a change in the 70s and 80s where actors like Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi emerged as the icons, the leads in mainstream cinema have largely remained fair-skinned with a few exceptions such as Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin.
During a conversation with Zoom, the actor admitted experiencing racism and elaborated how the industry has still embraced him. He agreed that it’s not nepotism but racism that has a bigger impact in the Hindi film industry. “As the saying goes, when you eliminate a cockroach, people commend you for it. But when you eliminate a butterfly, they question your actions. This selectivity exists. Just as there is a lot of selectivity in discrimination. It is present in many areas. I believe that you shouldn’t dictate what beauty is; let individuals make that decision,” he said.
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The 51-year-old further added that a female actress who is considered ‘dark-skinned’ is considered average here. But, in the West, she may be viewed as exotic. “People have their own perspectives. But that shouldn’t influence the system. If she looks a certain way, she may not be cast as the lead. It’s not entirely their fault, as narratives are crafted in this manner. A girl who is fair, stories are written about her. You get a brief. Many people are struggling with this issue.”
Nawazuddin also pointed out that he personally finds late actress Smita Patil the most beautiful ever. “There are numerous factors to consider. The beauty captured by the camera is unique. Personally, I have never encountered anyone I find more beautiful than Smita Patil. The camera’s beauty is distinct, and we need to capture that essence. The camera does not pass judgment,” he expressed.
On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma. The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including, Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2.
DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article reflect personal experiences and perspectives on industry standards and discrimination. This content is for informational purposes and is not intended as a definitive commentary on professional or social conduct.
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