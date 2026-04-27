Racism is Bollywood’s biggest issue, accepts Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘Films written for fair-skinned’ 

Despite his noteworthy versatility in roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often opened up about facing racism in Bollywood. In fact, the actor, who has been a part of the film industry for over 20 years, had even revealed getting rejected from projects because of his complexion. In a recent interview, he got candid about staying confident amid the beauty standards and discrimination in Bollywood. Nawazuddin also mentioned that he has never found anyone more beautiful than the late actress, Smita Patil.

The actor’s comments reflects how inherent colorism has been in Bollywood, with lighter skin often equated with a higher social status. Despite the parallel cinema movement bringing about a change in the 70s and 80s where actors like Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi emerged as the icons, the leads in mainstream cinema have largely remained fair-skinned with a few exceptions such as Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin.