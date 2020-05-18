Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrives in Budhana for Eid, placed under 14-day home quarantine

Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with his family has been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with his family has been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Singh said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Nawaz sir’s mom was keeping unwell due to her age. Hence the actor and his brother left for Muzaffarpur from Mumbai on May 12. They took all the necessary precautions and permissions. On reaching their home town, they quarantined themselves at their home. They were tested for coronavirus, and their reports have come negative. They will be with their mother until Eid.”

