Nawazuddin Siddiqui says quantity has killed quality on streaming platforms: ‘So-called stars on OTT claim big money, throw tantrums’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has at moments expressed his displeasure with streaming platforms that have now been delivering shows that don’t match up to the standard which was set by the initial few web series. The actor has once again put a finger on the deteriorating quality of the content on OTT platforms.

In a recent interaction with Firstpost, Siddiqui said when he starred in the first Indian original web show on Netflix, Sacred Games, “there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium.” He added, “New talent was being given a chance, now that freshness is gone.”

The actor, who has won accolades for his performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games and Serious Men, feels big film producers are entering into “lucrative deals” with the major OTT giants. He asserted, “The quantity has killed quality.” Also, Siddiqui feared the star system that destroyed the big screen, might soon affect the digital medium too. He said, “Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget the content is king.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s debut production project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor recently hosted Kangana and the film’s female lead Avneet Kaur at his new mansion in Mumbai. The mansion took three years to complete with the structure of the house inspired by his old home in his village. Nawazuddin even turned interior designer for the house and named it Nawab in his father’s memory.

He also has films Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2 in his kitty.