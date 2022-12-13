Nawazuddin Siddiqui posts stunning transformation for Haddi. Watch video

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday posted a video of his transformation for his upcoming project Haddi. Billed as a revenge drama thriller, Haddi features the versatile actor in dual roles, including that of a trans woman.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter and posted a 38-second video showcasing his transformation, which starts off with kohled eyes, lipstick to the actor wearing a kurta and finally donning a long hair wig.

“Here’s a sneak peek into my transformation in #Haddi. #Haddi releasing in 2023,” the actor captioned the video. Haddi is directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma.

The film, backed by Zee Studios and Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios, will be shot in areas around western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Nawazuddin had revealed that his daughter was upset when she saw him dressed like a woman for the first time but eventually realized that it was for a role.

Nawazuddin also said that after this experience filming for Haddi, his respect for actresses grew multifold. “Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified.” He added that women have a lot on their plates, including hair, makeup, clothes, nails, apart from just acting,” he had said.

After a relatively lowkey 2022 with just one feature film release–Heropanti 2–the actor is likely to have a packed next year with projects like Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Afwaah among others.