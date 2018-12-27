Thackeray actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This was one of the most challenging roles of my career

The trailer of Thackeray, a film on Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray’s life, was released on Wednesday. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing the lead role in the biopic, has called it one of the most challenging roles of his life.

The actor said, “When I had heard for the first time that I am being considered to play Balasaheb Thackeray in the biopic, I couldn’t believe it. But when it was finalised, it was the greatest moment in my life. This was one of the most challenging roles of my career, so I was very happy and excited. As we started filming, there were times when I got nervous. I didn’t know if I would be able to pull of the most challenging character of my life. But our director Abhijit helped me a lot through this journey. He gave me a lot of confidence and that made things easy for me. However, it was a difficult task to portray Bal Thackeray since his speeches are very conversational.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has done biopics like Manjhi – The Mountain Man and Manto, and he is known as the biopic specialist. To this he laughed and said, “As an actor, I am far away from perfection. It’s just that I keep discovering myself over and over again. Doing this film is a very big deal for me. I am overwhelmed that they chose an actor like me to do this role. It is such a huge responsibility. I would like to thank Uddhav ji (Thackeray) and Sanjay Raut sir for giving me this opportunity.”

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has played a character inspired by Bal Thackeray in Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar series. When Nawazuddin was asked about comparisons with Big B, he said, “Nobody overshadows anyone. Everyone has a different personality. Looks can be taken care by the make-up artists but the real challenge is to have the same mannerisms and thought process. For me, I have tried my best to do justice to this character as Balasaheb’s personality was so vast.”

Produced by Viacom Motion Pictures and directed by Abhijit Panse, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao starrer Thackeray is slated to release on January 25, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi.