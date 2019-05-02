Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Don’t make idols out of actors

With award-winning films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has emerged as one of the powerhouse performers of Bollywood. His recent release Thackeray, which saw him play Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, however, received a mixed response.

On Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch, the actor read and responded to a few mean tweets that came his way during Thackeray.

“I can only say I am an actor and I will do all sort of roles. Many liberals have questioned me for taking up this role. I won’t explain to them because they are intelligent people but what do I explain to those who are not smart enough? Few of my friends questioned me and my only answer to them was that I am an actor and since 30 years, I am only thinking, reading, breathing and living acting. I have never done anything beyond that. So, no matter what character comes my way, I will do it. If you are judging me for the characters I play then I have also portrayed Ganesh Gaitonde, who was way more weird as a character. I played some cheap roles earlier. Today, I might be playing a saint and tomorrow a gangster. I want to play every sort of character. Today is the time and chance to explore, so I am doing it. I think people should leave all these characters in the theaters. They should take a film as a film and a character just as a character,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

In the same interaction, Nawazuddin said that people should not look up to actors or make them idols because an actor’s primary job is just to entertain.

“You can take inspiration from my struggles but do not make me an idol because as an actor, I will do all sort of roles. I will want to earn money because I was penniless for a large part of my life. Watch my work and if you do not like it, we can discuss it. I think actors are meant to entertain. One should make idols out of people who have contributed to society in bigger ways,” the 44-year-old said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Ritesh Batra’s film Photograph. He has wrapped up the shooting of his next titled Raat Akeli Hai, which also stars Radhika Apte in the lead role.