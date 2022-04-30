Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Kangana Ranaut being ‘difficult’ to work with: ‘It is said that people have weak ears in the industry’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped director Sai Kabir’s romantic comedy Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur. The film is actor Kangana Ranaut’s debut production venture and will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent interview, Nawaz responded to rumours that Kangana is a difficult person to work with. Refuting these rumours, Nawaz described Kangana as “one of the best producers” that he has worked with, and also stated that people in Bollywood have misunderstood her.

When RJ Siddharth Kannan asked the actor about his experience of working with Kangana, he responded, “Bahot maza aaya, bahot kamaal ladki hai (I enjoyed it a lot. She is an amazing girl).” Asked about the perception of Kangana being a difficult person to work with, the actor said, “She was my producer. Producers like her are very few in number. They are rare.” When Nawaz was asked if he was hesitant or scared about working with her, he said, “Not at all. Fear of what? She is such an amazing actress, such a good producer, what else could you want?”

He also added that people should not give into rumours. He said, “When it comes to things that you hear, you might hear several things about me as well. But you know personally who I am. It is said that people have weak ears in the industry, people easily believe whatever is said and might also add their own rumours to it. So until you meet someone, you should never believe things that you have heard about them.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted Kangana and the team of Tiku Weds Sheru at his new house in Mumbai after wrapping the film in February.

In a post about his experience working on the film, he had written, “The beautiful process of filming #TikuWedsSheru is completed today. Team #TikuWedsSheru ‘s energy & dedication was unmatchable in all the department.#KanganaRanaut has been a very supportive creative & endearing producer. @Avneet is a gifted actor and a stunning dancer. Director #SaiKabir your creativity is superlative & DOP #DonFernando, you are a magician behind lenses. All my Co-actors, you guys have inspired me & pushed me to give my best in this film. This joy ride comes to an end. It’s a WRAP.”

Nawaz can currently be seen in Heropanti 2, which is running in theatres. It opened to a cold response at the box office. The film is a sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti, and features Nawaz as the antagonist Laila.

Apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.