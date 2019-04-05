Toggle Menu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star, co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker’s No Land’s Man

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's No Land's Man is predominantly an English-language film that will revolve around the journey of a South Asian man when he meets an Australian girl in the States.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star, co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker No Lands Man
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is acting and co-producing Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man, which he will also be co-producing.

The predominantly English-language film will revolve around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the States, the producers said in a statement.

“The most coveted script ‘No Land’s Man’ is finally going to be made into a film. Thank you Mostofa Sarwar Farooki for the opportunity. Looking forward,” Nawazuddin tweeted.

No Land’s Man won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014 and was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan.

It was chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year.

The project is currently in pre-production stage and principal photography will commence later this year.

