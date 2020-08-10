Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma to star in Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, goes on floors from February 2021. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram) Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, goes on floors from February 2021. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday announced his next film titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. This Kushan Nandy directorial, which is a light-hearted romance, will feature Neha Sharma opposite Nawazuddin.

The film will go on floors in February next year and will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow, Benaras and Mumbai.

Announcing the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote on Twitter, “The romance that will tickle your funny bones! Here’s announcing my next film #JogiraSaraRaRa with #NehaSharma, Directed by #KushanNandy, Written by #GhalibAsadBhopali, Produced by #NaeemASiddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations) & Creative Producer #KiranShyamShroff. The movie goes on floors from February 2021! @nehasharmaofficial @kushannandy @kiranshyamshroff.”

Talking about Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Kushan Nandy said in a statement, “Jogira Sara Ra Ra celebrates the joie de vivre of an oddball couple, their fancies and madness, set against the milieu of small-town India or what I choose to call – the more glitzy and exuberant India.”

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui under the banner of Touchwood Multimedia Creations. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the film and Kiran Shyam Shroff is the creative producer.

