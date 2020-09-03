Nawazuddin Siddiqui: My desperation to work with Sudhir Mishra got satisfied after 20 years

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a note about his dream of working with Sudhir Mishra. (Photos: Express Archives)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of working with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra came true with Netflix film Serious Men. In candid note, Nawazuddin shared an instance from the early years of his acting days, when his attempt at meeting Mishra on the sets of Calcutta Mail (2003) went in vain due to a hilarious reason.

Nawazuddin took to his social media handles and posted the note with the caption, “20 years later…”

The note in Hindi translates as:

“During the shooting of Calcutta Mail in 2000, an assistant director promised me that he’ll make me meet the director of the film, Sudhir Mishra. He told me, ‘Be on the set but come near me only when I raise my hand.’ As per the plan, I reached the set and stood in the crowd waiting for the assistant to raise his hand so that I can quickly jump in and get to meet Mishra sir.

After almost an hour, he raised his hand. I took no time to cut through the crowd and reach the assistant’s chair next to whom Mishra sir was also sitting. The assistant looked at me and asked, ‘What happened?’ I said I came since he raised his hand. He said he did that to scratch himself. ‘Go back and come only when I raise my hand,’ he ordered. I went back and stood in the crowd again. But this time I was watchful about his hand gesture, whether it’ll be for itching or to call me.

I waited for long, but neither did he scratch himself, nor call me. Everyone got busy shooting, and I got lost in the Mumbai crowd like every day. Though that assistant satisfied his itching by raising his hand, I kept thinking when will my desperation to work with Sudhir Mishra get satisfied. That happened after 20 years.”

Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That’s where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller’s rags to riches story while he lays what’s most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon on @netflix_in @sejtherage @bhaveshmandalia @BombayFables pic.twitter.com/IS4BscmAbM — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 16, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead role in Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix movie Serious Men, which is based on Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The story follows a slum dweller, tormented with his under-privileged status, who tries to use his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.

