Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy to star in Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to feature in another love story. The actor will share screen space with Mouni Roy in a romantic film titled Bole Chudiyan.

Produced by Woodpecker Movies, the film will be directed by Shamas Siddiqui.

“The chemistry between Nawaz bhai and Mouni is going to be the high point of this film as both are great actors,” producer Rajesh Bhatia said.

Speaking about working with Mouni Roy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “Mouni Roy believes in experimenting and I feel she is the perfect choice for this kind of character. We hope to do some wonders on screen. I am really excited to work on this project. It is something new.”

Mouni is also extremely excited to be working with Nawazuddin. The actor said he is an institution of acting and she is looking forward to learning a lot from him.

Talking about her role, Mouni said, “She is a spunky, spontaneous girl from a small town. It is too early to talk more about the character as I am in the phase where I am getting to know it myself. What I love the most about her is that she is very real. I am looking forward to playing the full-fledged Hindi film heroine. To prepare for my role, I will sit with my writer-director and try to understand how they want me to play the part. It is a journey. It will reveal itself.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy has her plate full with interesting projects. The actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Made in China with Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham starrer Robert Akbar Walter.