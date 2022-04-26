Nawazuddin Siddiqui mocks English-speaking actors for attempting Hindi films, says some stars bribe people to praise their work

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview poked fun at the work processes in Bollywood, and said that English-speaking actors and filmmakers think that they can make authentic films in Hindi. He highlighted this as the major difference between Bollywood and the South Indian film industries, where, Nawaz said, they are proud of their languages.

While appearing in an interaction at the Times Now Navbharat India Economic Conclave, the actor spoke about the re-emergence of hero-oriented films, and spoke at length about why he feels Bollywood is slipping. “They are making gangster shows, but casting English-speaking actors in them,” he said.

Nawaz said that he doubts if the actor will be able to do justice to such a role, if they haven’t grown up in that environment or understand it. “This is the problem that actors from small towns are facing; roles that should have gone to them are going to actors who don’t even know Hindi,” he added.

“Aap Hindi mein film bana rahe ho lekin director bhi assistance bhi saare english mein baatein kar rahe ho” #NawazuddinSiddiqui Courtesy- TimesNow NavBharat pic.twitter.com/E94N3wrltr — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) April 25, 2022

The actor added, “South mein kya hai, Tamil mein baat karte hain, proud feel karte hain. Kannada hain toh Kannada mein baat karte hain… Saare writers bhi Kannada mein baat kar rahe hain, director bhi, saare local hain. Sabko samajh aa rahi hain sabki baatein (In the South, Tamil crews are proud of their language. Kannada screenwriters, directors all speak in Kannada. They understand what’s being said on set).” In Bollywood, he said, it’s different.

Nawaz also poked fun at actors declaring their own films as hits, after bribing people to say so on social media. He said, “Only streaming platforms have the information. They know how many viewers are tuning in. Neither you nor I will ever know.” Asked if they are the only ones who decide what is a hit and what is a flop, Nawaz shot back, “Aajkal toh actors bhi decide kar lete hain ke meri film hit hai, chaar uske dost hain Insta pe, paise-waise de diye (These days, actors themselves declare their own films a hit. They have four friends, whom they pay for Instagram posts)…”

Nawaz, who broke onto the scene with a trio of prominent performances in 2012–in Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, Kahaani and Talaash–will next be seen in Heropanti 2.