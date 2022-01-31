Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable in this BTS photo from Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut calls him ‘hot’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her Instagram stories, which has left the actor’s fans surprised. In the picture, Nawazuddin looks unrecognisable as he is dressed in drag. He is seen in a shimmery golden gown, with a tiara and long hair. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Kangana said she found Nawazuddin’s look “hot.”

As per a source, the picture is from a song shoot of Nawazuddin’s upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. “Female lead Avneet Kaur’s character is shown to be kidnapped by goons. Nawaz’s character dons this unlikely look as he sets out to give the goons a slip and save her. It took the make-up and styling team four hours to get Nawaz ready,” the source revealed. The song is being choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

In Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin will be sharing the screen space with Avneet Kaur, who marks her Bollywood debut. The film also marks Kangana’s maiden production after the launch of her production house, Manikarnika Films, in 2020.

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin shared a picture of himself sitting in the garden area of his lavish mansion in Mumbai. The mansion took three years to complete with the structure of the house inspired by his old home in his village. Nawazuddin even turned interior designer for the house and was quite involved in the process. The Sacred Games actor named the house Nawab in his father’s memory.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting line-up of projects, including Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2 among others.

Kangana, on the other hand, is also directing her next feature film titled Emergency. Kangana is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming films – Tejas and Dhaakad.