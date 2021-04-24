Nawazuddin Siddiqui lambasts celebrities who are sharing vacation pictures: ‘Have some shame’

"People don't have food to eat and you are spending money like water. Have some shame," said Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed celebrities who are vacationing and sharing pictures on their social media profiles when their fellow countrymen are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo. (People don’t have food to eat and you are spending money like water. Have some shame.)”

India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus. In the 24 hour period from Friday 9 am to Saturday 9 am, the country recorded 3.46 lakh cases, which is the highest one-day number for any country. At the time of writing, 1.89 lakh have lost their lives to Covid-19 infection.

Nawazuddin added, “There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

Nawazuddin was last seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. He will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.