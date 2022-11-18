Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unrecognizable as a trans woman in new pictures from Haddi

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is slated to portray a trans woman in his next noir revenge drama Haddi, shared another peek at his look from the movie. Sporting a dark-green saree with matching accessories and a bindi, the actor appears fierce this time.

The caption of the post read, “From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi’ has been surreal.” Fans were thrilled to see Nawazuddin’s look from the movie. One of the fans wrote, “The Most Amazing Opportunity of Yours is Giving me such Hypes to wait Outside the theatres From Now to witness this Promising one.” Another fan commented, “He is incredibly open minded. I always enjoy his performances no matter how it’s judged.”

In an interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had opened up about his role in Haddi and said, “I will be portraying two roles in the film — I play a woman and a transgender. These are two separate parts. It’s a double role. If I am playing a female character, I need to think like a woman and that’s my test as an actor.”

He added, “It takes me three hours to get ready. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. Outfit, hair, make-up, yeh sab toh theek hai… that’s not my concern. There are experts to look into it and they know their job.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also told Bombay Times that his daughter was upset after seeing him dressed like a woman for the first time. The actor recalled that he had to explain to her that it was for a role, after which she was fine.

Haddi will release in 2023.