Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins cast of Housefull 4

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make a special appearance in Housefull 4. We have learnt that Nawazuddin will shoot a special song along with the film’s cast by the end of this month.

Advertising

“Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a special appearance in Housefull 4. The song will be shot in Mumbai, and a huge set is being built at Goregaon Filmcity for the same. He will feature in this fun song with six actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Director Farhad Samji and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks now and will film it by the end of this month,” a source close to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment told indianexpress.com.

When we approached the production house on the development, the spokesperson of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has earlier worked with Sajid Nadiadwala in his directorial debut Kick.

The fourth installment of the Housefull franchise is set to release during Diwali this year. It features Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Rana Dagubatti, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde among others.