Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya’s claim that she’s stranded, says his residence in mother’s name: ‘Aaliya owns a lavish flat’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s recent video, where she claimed that she and their children are stranded on the road as the actor didn’t let them enter their bungalow in Mumbai. She claimed she had only Rs 81 to her name and no place where she can go.

In the video uploaded from outside the bungalow, Aaliya had shown Nawazuddin’s daughter crying as she looked towards her home and their son latching onto Aaliya. Reacting to this, Nawazuddin’s has issued a statement.

The statement read, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”

It further read, “Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she do not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped to enter the property.”

Earlier, a video had surfaced where Nawazuddin was also not allowed to enter his house and the security team had stopped him from meeting his mother. In the video, a man from the security team is seen approaching Nawazuddin and he explains that his mother is in a lot of stress and its best to not go inside the house.

The man tells Nawazuddin, “Aisa hai, dekho main tumhare sath kaam karta hun voh baat toh hai lekin filhal yeh ammi ka maamla hai. Voh hain bahut zyada stress mein. Abhi tumhari ex wife bhi aayi thi, bachche bhi aaye the. Bachchon tak toh theek tha ki bachche aa jayein koi dikkat nahi hai. Tumhari ex wife ko mana kar dia, abhi court mein chal raha hai. Toh mere khyal se abhi jitne ammi ki tabiyat theek ho, voh itne stress mein hain toh itne tumhara abhi na aao toh acha hai (I understand that I work with you but this is about Ammi. She is under a lot of stress. Your ex wife just came, kids too. Kids are fine, they can come but your ex-wife was not allowed to enter. The matter is still in court. I think until Ammi is unwell, she is in a lot of stress so it would be better if you don’t come).”