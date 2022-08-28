scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Haddi: ‘My daughter was upset when she saw me dressed as a woman’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the upcoming movie Haddi, in which he plays dual roles.

nawazuddin siddiqui, haddiNawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead role in Haddi.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique’s look from his upcoming film Haddi is doing rounds on the internet. The actor, who plays dual roles in the movie, is seen dressed as a woman in the released poster. His look was even compared to Archana Puran Singh and Nawazuddin recently revealed in an interview that his respect for actors and his patience has increased.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Nawazuddin revealed that his daughter was upset when she saw him dressed like a woman for the first time. Although, things are fine now as she realized that it was for a role. He went on to say that after this experience, his respect for actresses has also grown multifold. He said, “Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified.” He added that women have a lot on their plates, including hair, makeup, clothes, nails, apart from just acting.

 

Earlier, talking about the internet comparing her to Nawazuddin’s character,  Archana told Hindustan Times, “It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show.” She also said that “it is a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in any way possible.”

Also read |Liger box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday film sees a flat trend. Here’s how much it earned

The upcoming movie Haddi, which is a revenge drama, is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Nawazuddin took to his Instagram handle and posted his look from the movie. He wrote in the caption, “Crime has a new avatar. Started filming for dis noir revenge drama #Haddi. Releasing 2023.” The film is produced by Zee Studios.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 04:19:56 pm
