Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets roasted over Thamma on India’s Got Latent: ‘So, what went wrong?’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the latest Bollywood star to join the panel of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2, following appearances by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Medha Shankr and Varun Dhawan. During his appearance, Samay took a dig at Nawazuddin’s performance in Thamma, the vampire comedy that received largely negative reviews upon its release earlier this year. The film, the latest addition to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2, failed to impress many fans and critics.

Speaking to Nawazuddin, Samay asked, “Sir, why did you do Thamma? Why did you even make it?” Nawazuddin paused before asking, “Thamma?” After another pause, he said, “Well, it got made. It’s done.”

When Samay asked, “Sir, we can say such things, na?” Nawazuddin replied, “I mean, sure. You already said it anyway. What more could you say?”

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Samay then said, “No, no, I should ask for permission.” To this, Nawazuddin replied, “You really should.”

Samay Raina soon changed tack and praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Sacred Games. “But Sacred Games was amazing. Genuinely. Everyone loves Sacred Games,” he said. Samay then quipped, “In that one, Nawaz sir did drugs, drank alcohol, slept with prostitutes, and then he showed up on set.”

Nawazuddin played along, replying, “I came prepared the same way today.”

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Samay then warned him, “Please choose your words wisely. People in this seat have said some outrageous things,” seemingly referring to Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, who had occupied the same seat during an episode that became the centre of a major controversy last year.

Later in the episode, Samay Raina asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui to help a contestant learn how to act so that he could ask a female contestant out on a date.

Nawazuddin said, “I get scared in such situations.”

Samay asked, “You know how to act, right?” Nawazuddin replied, “Yeah, I can act.”

Samay immediately followed up with, “So, what went wrong with Thamma?” leaving everyone in splits.

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Nawazuddin laughed and said, “Come on, man. I will act like I did in Thamma then.”

Samay quickly responded, “No, not the Thamma one, please.”

Thamma was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and earned Rs 187.59 crore at the box office. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.