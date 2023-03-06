Nawazuddin Siddiqui says ex-wife Aaliya is trying to malign his reputation: ‘I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence…’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s legal tussle with former wife Aaliya refuses to abate. A few days ago, in a video, Nawaz was seen being barred from entering his house to meet his ailing mother, even as Aaliya and the actor’s brother Shamas claimed Nawaz is pretending to be ‘holier than thou’ and called the whole thing a ‘PR stunt’.

On Monday, Nawazuddin took to social media to share a long note, breaking his silence on the matter in an elaborate way for the first time. He said that people have termed him as a ‘bad guy’ after hearing only one side of the story.

“I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason why I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social media platforms, press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos. There are a few points I would like to express — First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it has been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai,” he began.

Nawaz said that his ex had ‘abandoned’ their children in Dubai, and would take large sums of money from him on a monthly basis. “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last four months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she has been paid approx 10 lakh per month for past two years and 5-7 lakh per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding school, medical fees and other leisure activities.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that he has already financed her multiple movies, given her a house and a car. He insisted that Aaliya keeps filing complaints and cases against him in order to extort more money from him, and backs off when she gets paid. He then concluded the note by adding that Aaliya’s sole purpose is to ‘blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent is to spoil my career’. “I love Shora and Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I will continue to place my faith in judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but let one fly in the right direction.”

He had shared the long post with the caption, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.” Fans were quick to drop comments underneath the post, mostly supporting Nawaz and saying that they would stand by him during this hardship.