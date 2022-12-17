Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans say he ‘deserves an Oscar’ as actor shares his new look from Haddi. See here

After sharing a transfornation video on social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to social media on Saturday to share the first look of his character from the upcoming film Haddi.

Nawazuddin shared in the caption, “I am being arrested in your eyes, I don’t want to live but still I am living.”

Fans were instantly taken by the actor’s look and appreciated him in the comments section. “How much of versatile can one be?😍😍” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “He deserves an Oscar.” “Is there anything that you can’t do?” asked another fan.

Billed as a revenge drama thriller, Haddi features the versatile actor in dual roles. In a chat with Bombay Times, the actor said that after his role in Haddi, his respect for female actors grew manifold. “Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified,’ he said. He added that women have a lot on their plates, including hair, makeup, clothes, nails, apart from acting.

In an earlier statement, Siddiqui had said, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor.”

Apart from Haddi, the actor also has Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Afwaah in his kitty.