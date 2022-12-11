Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui makes her first public appearance, fans are happy to see her

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui ensures that his personal and professional life scarcely overlap. The actor, who is married to Aaliya Siddiqui since 2009, has two kids, daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui. Nawazuddin, who recently shared an Instagram reel celebrating his daughter Shora’s birthday, was seen with her at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, like any doting dad, was seen walking by his princess’s side. The video shared on a paparazzi’s Instagram account is getting many likes. Fans are happy to see Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora for the first time, and a user called the video, ‘So cute.”

See Nawazuddin Siddiqui walking along with his daughter Shora Siddiqui:

On Saturday, the actor shared a reel, which had many photos and videos of Shora Siddiqui from her childhood till now with the actor. The actor captioned his post as, “Happiest Birthday My Love #ShoraSiddiqui ❤️💫❤️.”

At an event that took place yesterday, Shora Siddiqui was seen cutting her birthday cake with her dad Nawaz, and then actor shared more photos of his girl on his Instagram story:

See photos and video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora:

It was on Daughters’ Day this year that Nawazuddin first shared a photo of his girl and wrote, “There is nothing more precious than your smile, Happiest Daughters Day ❤️ #Shora.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film Haddi is all set to release in 2023. At a recent event, the actor opened up about a lot of things, one of which was his sharing that actors, directors, and scripts don’t flop, it is the film’s budget that bombs.