Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals daughter Shora, 16, ‘destroyed’ his confidence: ‘She criticises my dance’

Every daughter is her father’s little girl, sharing a certain comfort zone in their relationship. So is the father-daughter duo Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui. The actor, who has an honest and close bond with his daughter, recently revealed that she is the stringent critic who keeps him grounded. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin shared that Shora often criticises his dance, which has eventually destroyed his confidence in taking the dance floor.

During a chat with Zoom, he was asked about the recent social media popularity of his 16-year-old girl, and her plans of venturing into acting. “She will complete her studying first, then we will see. She is passionate about acting though,” he stated.