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Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals daughter Shora, 16, ‘destroyed’ his confidence: ‘She criticises my dance’
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed that his daughter Shora asks him not to dance, because of his poor dancing skills.
Every daughter is her father’s little girl, sharing a certain comfort zone in their relationship. So is the father-daughter duo Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui. The actor, who has an honest and close bond with his daughter, recently revealed that she is the stringent critic who keeps him grounded. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin shared that Shora often criticises his dance, which has eventually destroyed his confidence in taking the dance floor.
During a chat with Zoom, he was asked about the recent social media popularity of his 16-year-old girl, and her plans of venturing into acting. “She will complete her studying first, then we will see. She is passionate about acting though,” he stated.
The actor then revealed that Shora has watched only a few of his movies, but has a problem with his ‘poor’ dancing skills. “All daughters are straightforward with their fathers. She hasn’t watched many of my films. She might have watched Gangs Of Wasseypur discreetly. But, she keeps criticizing me for my dance,” Nawazuddin said.
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He continued, “She asks me not to do it. I am a poor dancer. She has destroyed my confidence. I am low on confidence about dancing now. I will try again. It is not necessary for everything to be perfect, some people just want to have fun.”
Shora Siddiqui is the daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya. During an earlier interview with Film Companion, the actor opened up about his daughter’s aspirations about becoming an actor and said, “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing arts faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, ‘I want to learn acting.'”
On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmaan Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next feature in Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2.
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