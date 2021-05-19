Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrated birthday with son Yani over video call, wife Aaliya says actor is in ‘touch with the kids daily’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who turned 47 today, celebrated his birthday with his son Yani over a video call. The actor, who shares birthday with his son, began the birthday celebrations by cutting a cake at midnight, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui revealed.

In a conversation with ETimes, Aaliya revealed that Nawaz also called Yani the next day to wish him on his birthday.

“It is God’s wish that the father and son are born on the same day,” she said adding, “We had a midnight cake cutting for Yani and Nawaz joined in though a video call. He wished Yani in the morning again, Nawaz is in touch with the kids daily.”

Aaliya revealed that they never had a party for Yani, who turned 6. “Nawaz and I always felt that instead of splurging money in a lavish party every year, we should instead donate the same amount to those in need. So this year too, we are going to do the same.”

While Aaliya is in a farmhouse in Kasara with the kids, Nawaz is living with his mother in Budhana during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaliya, who had filed for a divorce form Nawazuddin Siddiqui in May 2020, said earlier this year that she is giving second chance to her marriage. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “I had tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago, and couldn’t be with my children. During this time, I saw a different side of Nawazuddin, that of a caring father and husband. While I couldn’t be with our children, he took care of them and did everything for them. He looked after them so well. He would also check on how I am doing as I was unwell. He has really impressed me and proved that he is such a good father to our children. The kids also love him, so I want us to be a happy family once again.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is waiting for the release of Bole Chudiyaan, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.