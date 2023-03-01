Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas calls him ‘greedy’: ‘He is a difficult person, abandons people’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in a legal war with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui for his children, a daughter and a son. Amid that, his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has claimed that his brother has a habit of “abandoning” people as he first abandoned his wife and then him. Shamas also spoke about how he thinks Nawazuddin has changed as a person after getting fame and shared what kind of equation his brother shared with the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Shamas said that though Nawazuddin takes care of his siblings, he is not what people think of him. In a latest interview with ETimes, the film director said, “Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain (he does take care of us) but he hasn’t established any brother’s career. He buys properties for us, but he isn’t what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples.”

The filmmaker also divulged details of his brother’s relationship with his estranged wife. Shamas shared that there were troubles in Nawazuddin and Aaliyah’s marriage from the beginning. But now they are coming out in the light because with time, the ‘tolerance level has gone thin’. Speaking about Aaliyah, who was his friend even before her marriage to Nawazuddin, he said, “As a woman, she has taken a lot. Usne bahut bardasht kiya hai. (She has tolerated a lot).”

Shamas also claimed that Nawaz sabotaged his film Bole Chudiyan by refusing to shoot the patchwork until producer Rajesh Bhatia paid him his dues. The filmmaker felt cheated as his brother didn’t support him. “You have worked with directors, producers…you have done Manto in Re 1, No Land’s Man, Raat Akeli Hai.. you did Roam Rome Mein only to establish your friend. So, why aren’t you supporting me?” said Shamas about the Gangs of Wasseypur actor. Completed in 2019, Bole Chudiyan is yet to hit the theaters.

He also claimed that Nawazuddin never cleared the differences with him and even instructed their family to not to see his newborn daughter. “Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. Bade laalchi type ke hain…ab dheere dheere logon ko unka roop pata lag raha hai (He wants to show that he is everything. He is quite selfish and people are coming to know of his personality now),” Shamas added.

Shamas also addressed the rumours about Nawazuddin and Irrfan not having a cordial equation. He admitted, “Friction did exist between them.”