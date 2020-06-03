Sexual harassment case filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother in Delhi

A sexual harassment complaint has been filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin Siddiqui. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram) A sexual harassment complaint has been filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin Siddiqui. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

A relative of Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the actor’s youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui at a police station in New Delhi.

According to the complainant, she was a minor when the alleged abuse happened for the first time, and it continued until three months before she got married in 2017.

In a telephonic conversation with indianexpress.com, the complainant said, “I was nine years old when Minazuddin chachu (uncle) started behaving weirdly with me. I would feel uncomfortable, but I never knew it was any kind of sexual abuse even when I felt it was inappropriate.” A copy of the FIR is with indianexpress.com.

She said when she had told her father about the alleged harassment, he asked her to keep quite. “I also tried talking to bade chachu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but he never trusted me either. I kept feeling I was wrong. But when badi chachi Aalia Siddiqui complained about abuse in the family, I realised I was not wrong. I approached her and shared what all I was going through. She told me I was not wrong to feel this way and what Minazuddin chachu did with me was inappropriate. She said I have to stand up for myself. I have got courage to finally speak up, and I will take legal help to get justice.”

Last month, Aalia sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin seeking to end their marriage. She has also accused the actor’s family of physical and mental torture.

